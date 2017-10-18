Walk with the Dogs

× Expand Photo courtesy Fourth Bluff Project

Need a midday break from the monotony of office life and love the company of canine companions?

Then the new Human Walking Program, a partnership of the Fourth Bluff Project and Memphis Animal Services (MAS), might be for you.

Launching this Friday, Oct. 20th, at Court Square, the program will allow you to take one of MAS’ friendly, adoptable dogs on walks at lunchtime to “break the shackles of sedentary life.”

The pilot program will return to Court Square for two more Fridays, Nov. 17th and Dec. 15th, before the end of the year.

MAS officials say the program will create an opportunity for people to see the “amazing dogs that are waiting for good and loving homes.”

For the month of October, dogs over 31 pounds (and all cats) at MAS are adoptable for $31 in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

MAS notes that all adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test for dogs, FIV/FeLV test for cats, collar and/or leash, and a customized ID tag.

See more information about adopting from MAS here.