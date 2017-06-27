Wahlburgers Comes to Town

× Expand Photo courtesy Nicoletta Amato Photography

Memphis sures loves a good burger, and an upcoming restaurant venture plans to take advantage of that fact. Wahlburgers will open soon at 349 Beale Street, on the corner close to the FedExForum. Whether the joint can get into the good graces of the community is anyone’s guess, but the chain already has already built a solid platform.

In 2011, the Wahlberg brothers licensed the name “Wahlburger” away from the popular New York “Tom Wahl’s” chain and opened their first location in Hingham, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. Since then, the siblings have opened locations around the country in areas ranging from Nevada to New York, as well as an international excursion into Canada. Chef Paul designed the menu and leads the restaurant, while brothers Mark (actor and former front man of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch) and Donnie (member of ’90s boy band New Kids on the Block) are also part owners. Those itching for a closer look at the ins and outs of the restaurant can tune in to the A&E reality show, Wahlburgers, which focuses on the day to day management of various Wahlburgers establishments throughout the country.

For their part, the siblings are excited to be coming to Memphis. “We recognize just how lucky we are to bring Wahlburgers to Beale Street, the most iconic street in America where legendary artists have performed for decades,” said Mark Wahlberg in a press release. “We look forward to opening our doors and contributing in our own way to that rich history.” The venue will boast a 6,900-square-foot space over two floors.

The most important part of any restaurant, however, is the menu. Wahlburgers doesn’t lack for options, with a wide variety of entree and condiment options. The main burger selections are accompanied by sandwiches, salads, other vegetarian options, and home-style sides like tater tots, mac-n-cheese with smoked bacon, and macaroni salad. Each burger includes up to 15 toppings, with some interesting selections, including the house’s Wahl sauce, honey-garlic mayo, butternut squash, avocado spread, and tomato jam. Customers can expect full table service, quick-style ordering at the counter, or carry out. Rounding out the space is a full bar serving cocktails, adult frappes, and the restaurant’s unique Wahlbrewski Pale Ale.

Wahlburgers faces stiff competition with Dyer’s right up the street, as well as having to compete with other established names like Huey’s and Belly Acres. However, the unique dining options and celebrity name may just be enough to get some new faces through the door.