Trump Wins!

Donald Trump won Tennessee but not Shelby County.

The Republican nominee outpaced Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 19 points in the first-ever statewide Student Mock Election.

Tennessee students from pre-school through high school at public, private, and home schools voted this year in a mock election held by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.

“We want our students to learn how the real world works,” said Linette McFarlin, a teacher at Thurman Francis Arts Academy in Middle Tennessee. “Almost weekly, representative government is a topic of discussion in our history classes. Voting is a privilege and an important responsibility of citizens of the United States. We want our students to know it is their civic duty.”

Students were presented with a ballot that included every candidate running in the 2016 race from the major parties to the independents. In all, 165,968 students voted in the election.

Here’s how the votes broke down across the state:

Shelby County students, however, overwhelmingly picked Clinton. Trump won 4,389 votes here. Clinton won 11,405.