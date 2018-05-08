Tourism Tops Again

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis in May International Festival Tens of thousands of visitors from all 50 states and 20 foreign countries attended this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

Tourism in Tennessee had yet another record year in 2017 with more than 113.6 million people staying the night in hotels here.

The number marks the fourth year in a row that Tennessee tourism has topped itself, according to new figures from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“Visitors to Tennessee experience world-class food, history, and culture, and our scenic beauty and outdoors,” said Tourism Commissioner Kevin Triplett. “The thread through it all is our music. Music is the universal language and ties our memories together. The soundtrack of their trip, the 'Soundtrack of America,' is made in Tennessee.”

The number of hotel stays last year was an increase of 3.3 percent over 2016. Those stays and everything tourism brings with it made it a $19.3 billion industry here.

The release of the figures come during National Travel & Tourism Week. To celebrate in Tennessee, the state’s 15 welcome centers will hold tourism showcases in which visitors can sample products made in Tennessee, tourism officials will greet visitors, and promotional items will be given away.

Tourism industry officials will also offer visitors at welcome centers a free windshield washing to help them “see Tennessee more clearly,” according to the state tourism office.

May is Memphis’ biggest month for tourism, thanks to the Memphis in May International Festival. Organizers said its Beale Street Music Festival drew a capacity crowd on Sunday and attracted visitors from all 50 states and 20 foreign countries throughout the weekend.

The festival broke its own records last year. Memphis in May events generated an economic impact of over $111.9 million and supported 1,079 jobs, according to the organization’s annual report. The festival also generated more than $3 million in tax revenues for the city of Memphis.

Memphis in May’s second week is International Week and it brims with salutes to this year’s featured country, the Czech Republic.

Here’s a full list of all of the International Week events from Memphis in May.

PERFORMANCES

One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic

Experience a gourmet sampling of Czech cuisine and enjoy performances by the world-renown Epoque Quartet, who fuse their classical training with the sounds of jazz and rock for a concert unlike any other.

The Orpheum Theatre, May 10, 7 p.m., ticketmaster.com

Domazlice Bagpipe Band

Performances of the original folk music of the region of Chodsko in Bohemia

Memphis-area schools, May 9-11 and 14-15

CUISINE

“The Beer-miere”

Enjoy the premiere of “Brake Czech,” a Memphis-in-May-exclusive, limited-batch pilsner in the traditional Czech style, made with Czech hops. Representatives from Czech Tourism will be on-hand to present the history and tradition of Czech beer and introduce the new beer’s limited release.

Features live music by 1Breath Quartet interpreting Czech music in a Memphis Jazz style.

Crosstown Brewing Company, Saturday, May 12, 4-6 p.m.

Cuisine of the Czech Republic

Renowned Czech chef, best-selling author, TV personality and entrepreneur Zdenek Pohlreich will be the featured chef.

The Peabody Hotel, Chez Philippe, May 12. Call 901-529-4000 for reservations.

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Castles and Crystals” Memphis in May International Gala Saluting the Czech Republic

Fundraising event featuring Czech wines and gourmet dinner, dancing, and silent auction, with special guest His Excellency Hynek Kmoníček and entertainment from the legendary Booker T. Jones.

The Peabody Hotel Skyway Ballroom, May 11, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $250 per individual; $2,500 per table; $5,000 per sponsor table. Call 901-525-4611 for tickets and information or email sgreen@memphisinmay.org.

SPEAKERS

Architects of the World Lecture Series in partnership with AIA Memphis

Kamil Mrva explores the unique architectural, cultural, social, and economic environment of the Czech Republic. Award-winning Kamil Mrva, Ph.D., is one of the most prominent representatives of the younger generation of Czech architects.

Doing Business in the Czech Republic: Greater Memphis Chamber Luncheon

Featured speaker H.E. Hynek Kmoníček, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, along with these business leaders:

• Jan Prochazka, CEO, HE3DA (he3da.cz)

• Michal Sterba, CEO, GZ Media (gzmedia.com)

• Milan Grohmann, CEO, Instar ITS (instarna.com)

• Pavel Najvar, CTO, Javlin Data Solutions (javlin.eu)

• Karel Volenec, Chairman Czech Medical Devices Association

$30 for members, $40 for non-members (includes lunch and parking).

University of Memphis Fogelman Executive Conference Center, Thursday, May 10, 11:30 am

Greater Memphis IT Council Luncheon

Keynote speaker Pavel Najvar, CTO from Javlin Data Solutions, Prague.

The National Civil Rights Museum, Friday, May 11, 11:30 a.m.

Cinema of Czech Republic

In collaboration with Indie Memphis, Czech films will be screened each week in May on Tuesday evenings.

Hear from one of the Czech Republic’s most prolific filmmakers, Jan Hřebejk, who has directed more than 15 films for theaters and TV since "Divided We Fall" became an international success in 2000, and watch his film, Family Friend.

Malco Ridgeway Four, Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m. Admission, $10.

EXHIBITS

Czech Scientists and Their Inventions

An exhibition of caricatures of leading Czech scientists and their most famous discoveries by illustrator and director Přemek Ponáhlý, presenting Czech male and female scientists via a humorous and hyperbolic depiction.

Goodwyn Gallery at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, May 1-31. Admission: free.

Witness to the Revolution

This exhibit uses eyewitness accounts from Americans who were in Europe in the fall and winter of 1989 as communism fell in Czechoslovakia, including a professor, a student, a reporter, and U.S. Embassy staff. Their notes, pictures, and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of a pivotal moment in history.

National Civil Rights Museum, May 1-31. Admission: $15-adults, $12-children.

M.E.N.D.E.L.

This fun traveling display, produced by the Mendel Museum of Masaryk University, tells the fascinating story of the Czech scientist Gregor Johann Mendel. Known as the father of modern genetics, Mendel’s remarkable life story is told as a graphic novel on individual letter panels that form his last name.

Memphis Botanic Garden (adjacent to the Visitors Center), May 1-31. Free with admission.

Prague Floods Through Time

Curated by the City of Prague Museum, this interactive virtual exhibition provides unique look at inhabitants’ struggles through time with the overflowing banks of the Vltava River.

Mississippi River Museum at Mud Island, May 2-May 31. Free with museum admission.