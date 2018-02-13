Tour de Art

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

One man’s trash is another’s treasure. That’s the case for artist Sandra Horton whose artwork incorporates unconventional materials, like knick-knacks that would have otherwise been trashed.

She uses these unorthodox items to add life and texture to her paintings.

Horton’s work, titled Escape Into Illusions, can be viewed in the visitor center gallery at the Memphis Botanic Garden through the end of February.

Also at the Garden this month is a collection of artwork by local students called Local Color.

Under the direction of local artist and teacher Fred Rawlinson, the students painted familiar Memphis destinations and landmarks like Jerry’s Sno Cones and the Fontaine House.

The idea was to apply each student’s unique vision and technical approach to these everyday Memphis images, according to the exhibition description.

The collection is open to the public at the Garden’s Fratelli’s Cafe until the end of the month.

All of the exhibited artwork is available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Garden’s art, education, and horticulture programs.

Dixon Art Gallery

Head over to the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at the Dixon Gallery before the end of April to see Memphis artist Paula Kovarik’s quilted artwork.

Her work is the first exhibition in the gallery displaying solely fiber art. And different from other fiber art, Kovarik’s work features abstract and asymmetrical patterns, dark colors, and political messages.

They are meant to express Kovarik’s feelings about contemporary America, as well as the chaos and uncertainty it brings.

The opening reception for the exhibition, free to the public, will be Thursday, Feb. 15th, at 6 p.m.

Brooks Museum of Art

Dive head first into history with photos of pivotal Civil Rights Movement moments at the Brooks Museum of Art through August 19.

Shot by Ernest Withers, the photos capture poignant historical moments like marching 1968 sanitation workers with picket signs met by police in riot gear. There are also photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returning to Memphis shortly before his assassination and of him giving the famous “Mountaintop” speech at Mason Temple.