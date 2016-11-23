When Jerry Wilson ditched the corporate world to take over Fino’s in 2009, something occurred to him: He could wear anything he wanted.

And so he adopted a uniform of sorts — shorts topped with a rock band T-shirt.

“I’m the biggest music fan who has no talent,” says Wilson.

Wilson says he goes to shows about every two weeks (opening that second Fino’s has slowed him down) and generally picks up a T-shirt. Since he made that vow to pretty much wear a T-shirt everyday, he’s turned to eBay to keep his closet stocked. He estimates his collection is at roughly 120 now.

He generally prefers black shirts, though the red KRS-One shirt opened the door for a business deal. He’s got The Tragically Hip, Motley Crue, REM, Big Star, Crash Into June, DMX, Run DMC, Dash Rip Rock, The Replacements, Pet Shop Boys, Dinosaur Jr., They Might Be Giants, Sisters of Mercy, Drive By Truckers, and on and on.

It’s an eclectic mix.

“When I was 16, I got a CD player and four CDs — Cameo’s Word Up, Cinderella’s Night Songs, Genesis’ Invisible Touch, and the Hooters’ Nervous Night. That completely defines my taste in music,” Wilson says.

Wilson says that every time he’s wearing a Big Star shirt, he runs into drummer Jody Stephens. It’s these little connections that make his uniform fun.

Wilson says he bought Fino’s, in part, “to be known in Memphis.” The T-shirts burnish the rep.

“People pop in [Fino’s] to ask 'What have you got on today?'” he says.

Below is a peek at Wilson's collection.