It's Time to Warp Again

Grab your lawn chairs (and bug spray) and prepare to settle in for an all-night movie marathon under the stars at Memphis' beloved Summer Drive-In.

The Time Warp Drive-In (presented by Black Lodge, Guerrilla Monster Films, Holtermonster Designs, Azbest Studios, Something Weird Video, and Malco) returns this Saturday, July 8th, with another installment of late-night movie magic, with the theme, Killer Beauty: Women in Arms.

The line-up includes (in order):

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!

Teenage Gang Debs

Gates open at 7 p.m. Films begin at dusk. Admission is $10 per person. 5310 Summer Avenue.

To view a photo slideshow of a previous installment of Time Warp Drive-In, check out this piece by Eileen Townsend.