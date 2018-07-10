The Memphis American Dream

× Expand The Bikesmith’s new owner, Landon Blankenship, in the company’s mobile repair truck with shop dog Soul. Photo courtesy of The Bikesmith.

There’s a new Bikesmith in town.

Jim and Julia Steffen opened The Bikesmith’s brick-and-mortar location near Broad Avenue in 2015. Before that, Jim Steffen worked on fleet bikes for the Shelby Farms Greenline and then opened The Bikesmith as a mobile business, fixing bikes on location in a converted truck.

The Steffens are “moving on to new adventures,” according to a news release, and are handing over the reins of the business to longtime mechanic Landon Blankenship at the end of the month.

The store near Broad Avenue will close on Saturday, July 21st, with “a party for friends, family, and loyal customers. All are welcome to attend and meet the new owner and hear about his new vision.”

“We are super proud of what we are able to accomplish with The Bikesmith,” Jim Steffen said. “We provided honest, earnest service to midtown and beyond and we look forward to seeing where Landon takes it.”

Blankenship will shift the focus back to the mobile repair truck, servicing areas that don’t have a convenient and reliable bike shop.

“I’ve worked as head mechanic at The Bikesmith for more than a year now and am excited to own the mobile shop,“ said Landon. “It’s the American dream — the Memphis version.”

Blankeship has been an active member in the Memphis bike community for nearly a decade, volunteering at events and leading the bike polo scene. He has plans to expand the role of The Bikesmith throughout Memphis.