The old 5k schtick can grow tiresome. Wake up early, navigate packed crowds, get trampled in a crowded starting line, and stumble over the finish line after a grueling morning in the hot sun. While experienced runners and athletes might find the brief jaunt through certain sections of the city to be exhilarating, those with less pure running experience might be looking for an alternative method of reaching their fitness goals. Luckily enough, one such option arrives in Memphis in only a few months time.

The Great Inflatable Race makes its way to Millington, TN, this October. Courses around the country run between 1 and 3 miles. Each race is set up with an extensive number of obstacles, with many inflatable contraptions standing between runners and the finish line. This race, however, is not about winning. The Great Inflatable Race is designed with 8-10 inflatable obstacle courses spread over the length of the run, placed as challenging yet humorous diversions from the running portion of the race. Contestants will be bounced and bumped from section to section before a final photo opportunity at the last inflatable. Afterwards, entrants can stop by the inflatable village for more casual games and refreshments.

The Great Inflatable Race is perfect for individuals looking for a fun morning, or for families who’d like to tackle the course together. Each race location, from New Jersey to California, also partners with local community organizations, so your registration fee will be put towards a good cause. Those looking for fun and exercise at the same time won’t find a more entertaining event.

The Great Inflatable Race

When: Saturday, October 21st

Where: Memphis International Speedway: 5500 Victory Ln, Millington.

Register at: thegreatinflatablerace.com/memphis