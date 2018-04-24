The ’Birds Are Back

× Expand Photo by Roger Cotton

The 2017 Memphis Redbirds won an astounding 91 games (and six more in the Pacific Coast League playoffs) on their way to the franchise’s third PCL title. No Memphis team had won as many games since the 1948 Chicks went 92-61 the year after Jackie Robinson first suited up for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Well, the 2018 Redbirds are off to a better start than last year’s record-breakers. Through Monday, Memphis is 15-4 and 5.5 games ahead of Nashville in its division of the PCL. Manager Stubby Clapp and the Redbirds return home Wednesday for a nine-game home stand. A few highlights as you plan your next visit to AutoZone Park:

• April 26, 7:05 p.m. (vs. Round Rock) — All-You-Can-Eat Mac & Cheese

A specialty ticket (purchased at memphisredbirds.com) will gain you access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with mac-and-cheese the primary dish. “Thirsty Thursdays” also feature $2 beers.

• April 27, 7:05 p.m. (vs. Round Rock) — Irish Heritage Night

The first 2,000 fans at Friday night’s game will receive a green tam o’shanter with the Redbirds’ musical “M” logo. The St. Louis Cardinals recently promoted slugger Tyler O’Neill (six home runs for Memphis), but with Jack Flaherty (3-0, 2.25 ERA) the team’s current ace, Irish eyes would seem to be smiling on the club.

• April 28, 6:35 p.m. (vs. Round Rock) — Patrick Wisdom Home Run Statue

The Redbirds’ third baseman led Memphis in 2017 with 31 home runs and delivered a blast in Game 5 of the PCL championship series against El Paso that proved to be the title-clinching hit. The first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium Saturday night (gates open at 5 p.m.) will receive a small statue commemorating Wisdom’s clout. As usual on Saturday night, fireworks will follow the game.

• April 29, 2:05 p.m. (vs. Round Rock) — Bark in the Park

Dogs love baseball, too. A specialty ticket ($17) will get you and your favorite canine to a section of AutoZone Park where tails are free to wag. It might be a good day to call your favorite ballpark snack a “frankfurter.”