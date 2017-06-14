If you happen to be a craft artist and live in the Volunteer State, there’s a week in October (actually slightly more than a week) devoted to you. For the third year, Tennessee Craft is leading an effort to celebrate any and all craft artists, from Memphis to Bristol. Tennessee Craft Week will take place from October 6th to 15th. Tennessee Craft encourages artists and event organizers to register with Tennessee Craft to help spread and expand their message. This is a chance for festivals, fairs, studio tours, panels, and exhibits to share a unified spotlight in a shared cause of enlightening Tennesseans.

Tennessee Craft defines its mission as connecting “emerging and experienced craft artists and the public with resources and opportunities to make their mark on our state’s handmade legacy.”

The week will include demonstrations at all 14 welcome centers in Tennessee.

The deadline to be included in the printed Tennessee Craft Week program is July 15th. You can register at tennesseecraft.org/Tennessee-craft-week.