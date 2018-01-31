Tennessee Craft Fair: Call to Artists

× Expand Tamara Gentuso

The 47th-annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair is fast approaching, to be held on the lawn of Nashville’s Centennial Park May 4th through 6th. But even faster approaching is the deadline for local artists to submit their work: February 15th. More than 45,000 visitors are expected for the big weekend, the largest fair of its kind in the region.

Cash awards will include Best of Show ($1,000), Best New Exhibitor, the Talle Johnson Memorial Award, and five Merit Awards.

Those eligible for the competition include residents of Tennessee, artists studying at institutions in Tennessee, and artists residing in states that border Tennessee (Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, and Virginia).

For a craft artist application, please visit bit.ly/2018SpringFairApp.

Tennessee Craft was formed in 1965 and is the only networked community of craft artists across the Volunteer State.