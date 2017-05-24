Strike Up the Band!

× Expand James Wessels www.ROCKMEMPHISLIVE.com

We lost one of this city’s cultural touchstones when Memphis in May did away with the Sunset Symphony after the 2015 concert. To the rescue: Memphis Botanic Garden.

This Saturday evening, in one of the Mid-South’s most elegant venues, Memphians can enjoy the second-annual Summer Symphony at the Live Garden. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will perform under the stars along with special guest La’Porsha Renae. You might remember Renae for her hit, “Battles,” a song that helped her to a runner-up finish on American Idol in 2016.

Tickets range from $1,500 tables (seating eight) in the VIP section to $20 for general admission to the lawn ($25 if purchased the day of the event). Picnic baskets are welcome and parking is free (with entrances off Cherry Road).

Rare are our chances to stimulate all five senses, and in the great outdoors. This new Memorial Day-weekend tradition is one.

Gates open at 5:30 with the show starting at 7:30 (and followed by fireworks). Rain date is Sunday, May 28th.