Springing into Action

What could be better in the spring than a relaxing midday Tai Chi class in the park?

None other than a free Tai Chi class in the park.

Beginning Monday, April 2nd, lunchtime Tai Chi classes will be held in Health Sciences Park. Taught by Milan Vigil of Downtown Yoga, the classes are open to all levels.

On Tuesdays, head over to Memphis Park for yoga class with Charlie Graham. Then, Thursday at lunchtime make your way back to Health Sciences Park for another yoga class taught by Downtown Yoga’s Bridget Sisney. All three of the classes will run through the end of September.

Finally, wind down on Fridays with free music at Health Science. The concert series starts this Fri., March 30th, and will continue through May 18th.

For a limited time, check out the Truth Booth installation at Memphis Park. A portable recording booth where people can record and share their truth, ideas, and dreams, the Truth Booth is global effort to “capture and celebrate the world's diverse people and their valued representations of the truth."

It’ll be set up at the park on Tues., April 2nd from 2 to 6 p.m.

The parks’ activities are a part of a collective effort by the nonprofit Memphis Greenspace, the Downtown Memphis Commission, and the UrbanArts Commission to activate two parks that formerly housed Confederate monuments.