Snow Day(s)

× Expand Photo courtesy: Overton Park Conservancy A robin sits on a snow-covered tree limb in Overton Park on Friday.

We don’t have to tell you the city is blanketed with snow.

About two inches of powdery snow fell overnight just as the remnants of an ice and snow on Thursday night and Friday morning shut the city down before the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the ways Monday night’s snow is affecting Memphis today.

Shelby County Office of Preparedness (SCOP): Public works began treating roads with brine before the snow moved Monday. Salt and sand trucks gave priority to overpasses, bridges, and main routes after the snow had arrived.

Here are some ways the SCOP says you can be ready for winter:

• Air travelers need to contact the airlines for the latest information about flight delays.

• Minimize travel. Use roads most traveled. Let others know your intended route and estimated time of arrival.

• Dress for winter. Keep dry. Wear light layers under a heavy coat. Also wear socks, boots, a hat, scarf, and gloves.

• Winterize your home. Wrap exposed pipes, open cabinet doors, and allow faucets to drip. Do not operate space heaters unless you are in the room with them.

• Keep heaters at least three feet from flammable objects. Have alternative heating sources (fireplace or propane heater).

• Should the power go out, don’t use a generator indoors. Have an ABC fire extinguisher, a smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector in your home.

• Look after others and pets. Check on neighbors, seniors, and those who live alone. Also bring pets inside.

For more information about winter preparedness, please visit the SCOP website www.staysafeshelby.us or call (901) 222-6700.

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA): MATA buses may be delayed due to weather conditions. Check Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or call (901) 274-MATA (6282).

Mayor Jim Strickland: “Due to the forecast of snow and extremely cold temperatures Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Memphis has informed us that it is postponing its meeting tomorrow in which Mayor Strickland was to deliver the State of the City speech. Fortunately, the mayor was already scheduled to speak to Kiwanis the very next day, so he’s just going to deliver the State of the City remarks there. That’ll be at noon, Wednesday, Jan 17, at the University Club.”

Memphis International Airport: “Good morning, everyone. A lot of this is going to sound like a broken record given the past few days, but…

• Airport crews worked overnight and continue to work to keep runways clear for safe arrivals and departures.

• Runways are open and no major delays have been reported at this point at MEM. One flight to and from Houston was cancelled. It’s very likely this is due to weather in Houston.

• Still, the situation is fluid and since this weather is impacting many cities across the US, passengers should check frequently with their airlines before traveling today — airlines rather than the airport will have the latest info on particular schedules.

• Allow for extra time to get to the airport with the current road conditions.

• Flight status info is available at www.flymemphis.com.

Shelby County: Snow covers roads throughout Shelby County this morning. Motorists should use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.“The wind chill temperatures could also lead to frostbite and hypothermia,” said Dale Lane, director of the SCOP. “Now is the time to check on neighbors, seniors, and those who live alone.”

Warming Center: The Memphis Office of Emergency Management is operating a warming center at the Benjamin Hooks Main Library at 3030 Poplar. Hours are from 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Call (901) 636-2525 for transportation.

City of Memphis garbage collection: We will not be collecting garbage/recycling today due to the winter weather. We will have more information shortly on how we’ll work to resume normal services.

Memphis Animal Services: Memphis Animal Services will be closed to the public Tuesday, January 16, due to inclement weather.