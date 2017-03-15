Sneakers and Toys, Oh My!

Big doings at the Agricenter this weekend, with not one, but two major pop culture events.

First, there's Memphis Pop Art Festival and Designer Toy Summit, which sounds like two events but isn't. Organizer Ben Daigle says the Festival and Summit will have comic books, pop art, and other interesting items but that the main draw is the designer toys.

“These are … limited-edition art objects, often developed and manufactured by individuals at home,” says Daigle, who owns Discordia Culture Shop in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Daigle told the Memphis Flyer's Chris Davis this week that all the toys “are made in small runs. So there are much higher price points than typical toys.”

Sounds fascinating, right?

But wait, there's more! Also taking place at the Agricenter this weekend is the Sneakfest Sneaker Expo, which will feature vendors selling, buying, and trading, well, sneakers. Visitors and sneaker collectors are urged to bring shoes from their collections to, you guessed it, sell, buy, and trade.

So sneak out to the Agricenter, y'all!

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Rd., 757-7777.