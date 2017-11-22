Shoes for a Cause

× Expand Photo courtesy Soles4Souls

You know the pair of shoes in the back of your closet — the pair you’ve only worn once and probably won’t ever wear again? Well, it may be time to let them go.

Because one Memphis resident is looking to collect 25,000 pairs of gently-used shoes for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit out of Nashville that distributes shoes and clothes to micro-enterprise programs in developing countries.

By distributing the products and creating sustainable jobs, Soles4Souls strives to “disrupt the cycle of poverty and provide relief” in struggling countries.

Worldwide, the World Bank estimates that approximately 900 million people live on less than $1.90 per day, as a large percent of adults in developing countries don’t have access to sustainable employment. For example, in Haiti more than 66 percent of the labor force is without jobs.

Of those 900 million individuals living on less than $2 a day, about 400 million are children — many of whom don’t have access to adequate footwear. This puts them at risk of infections and other health issues.

Memphian Brenda Faulkner Smith wants to be a part of Soles4Souls’ efforts to reduce that number.

“The simple truth is that almost anyone with a closet has shoes they don’t wear, or an old pair that will just end up in a landfill,” says Faulkner Smith. “Give those to us, and know that you are taking a step to making the world a better place for all of us.”

The ongoing city-wide shoe drive, sponsored by US Storage Centers, kicked off Saturday with a celebration and info session at American Mini Storage. So far, 3,000 pairs have been collected.

Those who wish to donate should contact Smith by phone at 901-574-9000 or via email at nevstopdream@aol.com.

Since Soles4Souls was founded in 2006, more than 30 million pairs of shoes have been distributed in 127 countries.