Shakespeare for Summer!

Every child has a little actor inside. Put away the screens and remote controls long enough, and an inner Puck just may emerge. With a series of camps this summer, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company can help children (ages 5 to 18) find a voice they may not even know they possess. All the while gaining a cultural foundation that will last a lifetime.

Henry V (June 4-14)

Ages 14-18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fee: $500

This camp divides each day into stage combat, movement, clown play, text play, the world Shakespeare lived in, and visual art. Before- and after-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week) and 4-5:30 p.m. ($35/week).

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (June 25-29)

Ages 11-13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fee: $275

Campers divide into a world of magical fairies, run madcap through the forest, and cavort as only clowns can. Before- and after-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week) and 3-5:30 p.m. ($50/week).

The Tempest (July 9-13)

Ages 5-7

9 a.m. to noon

Fee: $165

Campers explore the magical characters with dance, arts and crafts, music, monsters, and sprites. Before-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week).

All camps take place at TSC, 7950 Trinity Road. For more information, call (901)759-0620 or visit education@tnshakespeare.org.