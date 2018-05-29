Shakespeare for Summer!

Every child has a little actor inside. Put away the screens and remote controls long enough, and an inner Puck just may emerge. With a series of camps this summer, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company can help children (ages 5 to 18) find a voice they may not even know they possess. All the while gaining a cultural foundation that will last a lifetime.
Henry V (June 4-14)
Ages 14-18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fee: $500
This camp divides each day into stage combat, movement, clown play, text play, the world Shakespeare lived in, and visual art. Before- and after-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week) and 4-5:30 p.m. ($35/week).
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (June 25-29)
Ages 11-13
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fee: $275
Campers divide into a world of magical fairies, run madcap through the forest, and cavort as only clowns can. Before- and after-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week) and 3-5:30 p.m. ($50/week).
The Tempest (July 9-13)
Ages 5-7
9 a.m. to noon
Fee: $165
Campers explore the magical characters with dance, arts and crafts, music, monsters, and sprites. Before-care available, 8-9 a.m. ($25/week).
All camps take place at TSC, 7950 Trinity Road. For more information, call (901)759-0620 or visit education@tnshakespeare.org.