SAY Anything

Registration is now open for Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis.

Camp SAY, a two-day camp for children ages 8-18 with stutters, specializes in teaching children to overcome their speech impediments by providing team-building and confidence-boosting exercises, improving communication, and offering arts and crafts.

Campers will have the chance to form small groups to produce and perform original works of art, such as song and dance, for family.

The camp will supply lunch and breakfast daily and free camp T-shirts.

This program benefits parents, as well, by providing a parent education workshop and a support group.

Camp SAY, an American Camp Association (ACA)-accredited program based out of East Stroudsburg, PA, offers two-week summer camp programs on their campgrounds and travels nationally to provide services to other cities.

Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis will take place at the Orpheum Theatre from November 17-18.

Registration is free. Click here to register online.

For more information about the organization, click here.