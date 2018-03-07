Save the Animals

× Expand Photo by Flickr user George Lu

Animal lovers, unite! Help our furry friends by participating in one (or both) of these great causes this weekend.

Beers for Bears

Loflin Yard and Memphis AAZK have teamed up to aid in the conservation of grizzly bears and giant pandas. 10% of bar sales will be donated to Vital Ground and PDXWildlife. There will also be a silent auction and pint glasses for sale. Event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Loflin Yard. Click here for more info.

Memphis Roller Derby Mashup and Pet Supplies Drive

Memphis Roller Derby mashup teams (Unicorns vs. Kittens) will be dueling for a good cause at the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for Mewtopia Cat Rescue. Suggested items include Friskies or Fancy Feast canned food, garbage bags, paper towels, Lysol or Clorox wipes, bleach, Dawn dish soap, and laundry detergent. In exchange for donations, attendees will receive $1 off admission to the match.

Snacks, beer, and merchandise will be provided. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.