Freewheel, the series of free, casual, slow-paced group bike rides with a focus on exploring Memphis neighborhoods is returning for another season.

The first ride will be Thursday, July 5th, followed by five others throughout the summer. The rides will take place every other Thursday through various locations Downtown near the Fourth Bluff.

Staff with Memphis’ recently launched Explore Bike Share and the nonprofit Revolutions Bicycle CoOp will lead the rides.

Riders can bring their own bikes or rent from Explore Bike Share stations. A select number of EBS bikes will be available at no charge for the first arrivers.

Dates and meeting locations:

July 5th: EBS station at Second and Beale

July 19th: EBS station at Second and Beale

August 2nd: EBS station at Court Square

August 16th: EBS station at Beale Street Landing

August 30th: EBS station at Court Square

Sept 6th: Beale Street Landing