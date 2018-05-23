Return of the Trolleys

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Carl Wycoff

Having been down since nearly four years ago, the rail-run trolleys of Memphis have returned. And to celebrate the recent April 30th return of these Memphis staples, South Main Association hosts its May Trolley Night this Friday, May 25th, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Trolley Night, which has been celebrated the last Friday of every month since 2000, features galleries, shops, live music, and food and drink specials throughout South Main.

To mark the occasion, Downtown Memphis Commission is sponsoring free trolley rides to the first 100 guests.

Downtown Memphis, Old Dominick Distillery, Bluff City Dental, and The Slider Inn have come together to bring the South Main Stage, which will feature House in the Midsouth and The PRLVG.

The South Main Association member area will be stationed at the South Main Stage. Once a $35 membership is acquired, members will be able to enjoy free food and drink, as well as discounts at Civil Pour, Grecian Gourmet, Pontotoc Lounge, Silly Goose, Two Girls and a Whip, and Walking Pants Curiosities.

Additional events on South Main include:

South Main Sounds Songwriter Night #86 - Earle Whittington, Danny Umfress, Jeremy Stanfill, and Will Stults showcase their songwriting talents at another rendition of South Main Sounds’ renowned songwriter series.

Food Drank Culture at 409 South Main - 409 South Main features 14 vendors (food and crafts), 8 artists, 2 live paint artists, and a DJ.

Lightclub Memphis - Lightclub Memphis features art for sale by various local artists, wine, and an evening of live music featuring resident DJs Scotty Bollinger and Laurel James.