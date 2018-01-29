Remembering Herbo Humphreys (1948-2018)

James Herbert Humphreys Jr. passed away on January 16 at the age of 70, but nobody ever called him James Herbert. To family and friends around the world, he was known as Herbo. His family made a fortune with the Humko Products company based in Memphis — makers of shortening and other food products — but nobody knew him for that either. Instead, Herbo took to the seas, forming a treasure-hunting company called MAREX that discovered and salvaged a number of ancient vessels from the ocean floor.

In 1992, freelance journalist Valerie Moore joined Herbo and his crew for an expedition to search for a sunken Spanish galleon.

Her account of that adventure was the cover story of the January issue of Memphis magazine, which you can read here.