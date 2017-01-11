Red Hot Chili Peppers at FedExForum

Tomorrow night the Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the FedExForum in what will be the downtown venue's first big show of 2017. Formed in 1983, The Red Hot Chili Peppers have won six Grammy Awards and ten MTV Music Awards among many other accolades. In 2012, the band was nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's 2016 album The Getaway, produced by Danger Mouse, has sold over 1.25 million copies to date, and those in attendance on Thursday will receive a digital or physical copy of the band's new album. Opening the show on Thursday is Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, and Jack Irons. Tickets for the show are available here.

Check out some videos of the Red Hot Chili Peppers below, including their classic scene from the movie Thrashin'.

