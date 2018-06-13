Ready, Set, Hop!

× Expand Photo by Flickr user markandlaura

This Friday, June 15th, Memphis Farmers Market hosts its seventh annual Crop Hop 5k to promote healthy eating and exercise in Downtown Memphis.

The 5K race, commencing at Memphis Farmers Market’s pavilion on the corner of G.E. Patterson and South Front Street, begins at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, there will be an after party with live music, food, and beer.

5K racers can register either in advance for $25 or on the day of for $30. Racers will receive a T-shirt and entry to the after-party. Those who don’t wish to run or walk in the race can purchase a $25 Spirit Runner package, which includes a T-shirt and entry to the after-party, or a $15 Party Participant package, which includes entry to the party. Register here.

Proceeds from the race go directly to community health and education outreach.

Click here for more information about the event.