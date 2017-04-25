Planned Parenthood to Open Second Location to Serve Growing Need for Women’s Healthcare

× Expand Sarah Rossi Photographywww.sarahrossi.net901-343-6031

Officials with Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region have confirmed that construction is complete on their new healthcare center, located at 835 Virginia Run Cove off of Summer Avenue.

The new location was strategically chosen to better serve a growing number of Spanish-speaking patients and will offer the same services as the Poplar Avenue location for women, men, and teens; including HIV prevention services, birth control, Well Woman preventative care services, and emergency contraception services.

According to PPGMR’s CEO, Ashley Coffield, the opening of the second location is a testament to the healthcare provider’s commitment to bringing affordable services to women of all income levels, even in the face of continuous national and local political maneuvers to have the organization defunded.

“We know that our services will be more and more vital to women and families across the Mid-South in the years ahead, and we are so grateful to be able to accommodate them here,” says Coffield. “People in our region deserve the kind of non-judgmental, confidential, and compassionate care that Planned Parenthood provides.”

Representatives with Latino Memphis, an advocacy organization for Spanish-speaking Memphians, have expressed their gratitude for PPGMR, referring to the organization as a continuous ally to the Spanish-speaking community.

“Establishing a strong and fearless presence in a new part of Memphis will allow them to connect their vital healthcare services with a growing Latino population,” notes Latino Memphis Mauricio Calvo, who added that Memphis Latinos will find the new clinic to be “ a welcoming, non-judgmental, and completely confidential place.”

PPGMR’s new clinic was funded solely with funds from the organization’s ongoing “Planned Parenthood NOW” campaign, which serves also as an endowment to keep the organization afloat should the organization become defunded.

The NOW campaign co-chair, Bert Barnett, says that community response to the NOW campaign has been phenomenal, and the generosity has ensured that “generations to come will benefit from its services and care at both health center locations.”

The new location will begin to offer services on May 1, 2017.