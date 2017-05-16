Philharmonic Philanthropy

× Expand NBC

One certainty I always had in the past when needing to use an EpiPen and visit the hospital was that my stay would be incredibly dull as I awaited my release. My brief few hours spent in a waiting room, however, don’t even begin to compare to the experiences of those requiring lengthy treatments while combating serious illnesses. With Memphis acting as the home of many prominent medical institutions, like St. Jude and Methodist Le Bonheur, one nonprofit group, Musicians on Call, is looking to expand to the Bluff City and make hospital stays more enjoyable for patients.

Conceptualized when co-founders Michael Solomon and Vivek Tiwary both lost friends and relatives after lengthy hospital stays, the two decided to initiate a program that could bring joy to hospital patients. After witnessing a communal concert for patients at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, the duo reached out to musicians in an effort to create similar performances around the country.

To date, Musicians on Call has staged performances for more than 50,000 patients, families, and caregivers. The acts encompass large group performances, as well as more private affairs for patients too unwell to leave their hospital rooms. Recent participants include names like Camila Cabello (recognizable from her time with pop group Fifth Harmony and last year’s collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on the multi-platinum single “Bad Things”), while the organization has previously worked with superstar acts like Darius Rucker and Kelly Clarkson.

In order to fund a Memphis chapter of Musicians on Call, the Hard Rock Cafe will hold a fundraiser on May 27th. Hosted by Miss Shelby County 2017 Aria Stiles, the event will also feature special musical guest Brian Nhira, a contestant on last year’s season of The Voice. Other bands and performers looking to be a part of the fundraiser can sign up for their own performance slots, while Hard Rock Cafe will provide food and drinks for attendees. Rounding out the activities is a silent auction for many local and statewide goodies. If you’re interested in putting more music into the lives of our local hospital patients, then head downtown for a night brimming with Memphis music.

When: Friday, May 26th, 7 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Memphis, 126 Beale St.

Fore more information, visit musiciansoncall.org.