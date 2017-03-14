Paws for a Cause

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Cortney Martin “Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished.” — Dean Koontz

Looking for a furry friend? Mid-South animal rescue agencies have the perfect pet for you.

Join them at Saddle Creek on Saturday, April 1st, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Paws 4 a Cause, a pet adoption event sponsored by Memphis Veterinary Specialists, the Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter, and ArtWorks Foundation.

A pack of loving pups are awaiting their forever homes.

If you’re already a pet parent, bring your herd along for treats and activities, including games, demonstrations, a pet artists’ market, and a celebrity pet wash — have your pups pampered at the hands of local media celebrities. A $10 minimum donation is required for the pet wash, with all proceeds to be split among participating rescue organizations.

The event will be held at Saddle Creek North, 7615 West Farmington, between Poplar and Germantown Road.