This year, an estimated 53,070 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and more than 40,000 people will die from the disease. While there are procedures to treat the disease while it is only in the pancreas, people typically don’t experience symptoms until the cancer has already spread to other nearby organs. To make matters worse, standard tests often return negative results.

Here in Memphis, the Kosten Foundation hopes to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer and to educate the public about warning signs, which include include unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea, back or belly pain, fatigue, and jaundice.

In the past, the Kosten Foundation has hosted events such as annual tennis tournaments and its annual Kick It 5K run/walk. Nowadays, a series of events in November, as well as throughout the year, are dedicated to pancreatic cancer awareness.

Everyone is invited to light their houses or businesses in purple, or to simply dress in purple clothing. Yard signs are also available through the foundation.

Several public structures will be lit or decorated in purple November 16th: Hilton Memphis (until the 19th), Levitt Shell, and Big River Crossing Bridge (preceded by a mayoral proclamation by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell).

On November 15th, the foundation will host its annual symposium at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center with keynote speaker Dr. Charles Vollmer, professor of surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

On November 18th, the foundation will host its Tribute at Twilight at Cancer Survivor Park — a fitting location. There, attendees will pay homage to those lost to pancreatic cancer, as well as survivors, by sharing stories and releasing balloons filled with glow sticks.

There will be a few ways to donate to the foundation. On November 16th, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Kendra Scott Store in Saddle Creek will donate 20 percent of all proceeds to the Kosten Foundation. November 28th is the foundation’s observed “global day of giving and thanks.” However, anyone can donate at any time. Throughout the month, all donations will be matched by Susan and Alan Kosten.

The money raised through these events and fundraisers will go toward helping to fund pancreatic cancer research and support fellowship training for future pancreatic cancer surgeons at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Anyone who is currently dealing with pancreatic cancer, directly or indirectly, may attend the foundation’s monthly support group meeting at Cordova Library.

Click here for more info about Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

For more info about the Kosten Foundation, click here.