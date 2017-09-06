Pampered Pup

One of Allyson Frisch’s first jobs was at Petco, then she moved on to other things.

But she says, “I really missed working with animals,” so she switched careers and became a groomer. And she was good at it. A stint as a vet tech helped her with handling the animals and she recognized health problems and knew how to handle skin issues.

Last month, she set up her own shop, Pawsh Pet Parlor in Germantown.

Pawsh offers the usual services — nail trimming, flea and tick baths — and, well, a bit more.

Frisch will, for example, brush your dog’s teeth. She also has a multi-step deshedding program that she says removes up to 90 percent of the animal’s dead hair.

And and and … there’s the blueberry facial, which is an oatmeal and blueberry shampoo that brightens the face and removes the toughest tear stains. Plus, says Frisch, it makes the dog’s face smell really, really good — all the better for those who enjoy a sloppy kiss or two to the cheek.

Another option is the Dead Sea Mineral Mud Bath, which Frisch describes as sort of like a deep-conditioning hair mask. It’s all-natural and it exfoliates and hydrates the skin. The treatment, which smells like mint, is left on the dog for 5 to 10 minutes.

And what do the puppies think about all this?

“They seem to like it,” Frisch says.