November 28 Is GritGrindGive Day

Area nonprofits grit and grind every day to make Memphis a better place. On November 28, Memphians are urged start the holiday season with unity, gratitude, and quintessentially Memphis generosity.

In Memphis, we self-identify as scrappy: We’re gritty, we grind it out on the court and off, and we overcome big obstacles. We’re also remarkably generous — a city of great need, but we’re also the third-most philanthropic community in the country. Grit. Grind. Give was launched in 2015 by area nonprofits to encourage local giving. In 2016, some $220,000 was raised through the effort, with more than 40 nonprofits participating.

Held on Giving Tuesday — the charitable-giving answer to Black Friday — Grit. Grind. Give encourages Memphians to factor donations of money and/or time into their holiday planning. Giving Tuesday this year falls on November 28th.

If someone were planning to donate money to a charity before the end of the year, organizers encourage being part of the community statement by giving on Giving Tuesday. And time is a valuable gift, as well: resources for local volunteer involvement can be found at GritGrindGive.org.

Social-media users can build the moment by sharing posts about where and how they choose to give, using hashtags #GritGrindGive and #GivingTuesday. Another option is posting an “UNselfie”: raise awareness about unselfish giving by posting a selfie that includes a sign about where one gives, and hashtag the post #UNselfie.

Local nonprofits are invited to participate: tips and resources, including a graphics toolkit, are available at GritGrindGive.org.

This year, organizers are making it easier than ever for local businesses to engage with #GritGrindGive. Options include making an end-of-year gift on November 28, or donating a portion of proceeds on #GivingTuesday to a nonprofit of the business’s choosing. Toolkits for businesses – including graphics and sample language – are available at GritGrindGive.org.

About Grit. Grind. Give: Grit. Grind. Give is a collaborative effort of Choose901, cityCurrent, New Memphis, Leadership Memphis, SchoolSeed, Volunteer Odyssey, GiVE 365, and LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org. More information can be found at GritGrindGive.org, and a media kit is available upon request. Visit www.gritgrindgive.org for more information.