New Music Festival Comes to Memphis

Former Memphian Diego Winegardner and his company Big River Presents will be introducing the first annual Mempho Music Festival at Shelby Farms October 6th-7th. Having grown up in Memphis and lived here until 1996, Winegardner came back for a visit sometime after the Memphis Greenline was first built. While riding bikes with friends on the Greenline, Winegardner became quite impressed with Memphis and Shelby Farms’ recent improvements.

Serendipitously, he was inspired to establish a music festival that would complement all that Shelby Farms has to offer: from the beautiful scenery to the zip-lining and paddle-boating. Winegardner hopes to rekindle an appreciation of his beloved hometown’s musical legacy, meanwhile attracting people to Memphis as a destination. “Memphis should be the music capital of the United States, if not the world,” says Winegardner.

Cage the Elephant will be headlining Friday, preceded by Cold War Kids, Dan Luke and the Raid, and Memphis band Southern Avenue. On Saturday, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Hard Working Americans, Jojo’s Slim Wednesday, The Weeks, and Memphis bands Steve Cropper & Friends and Booker T. Stax Revue will light the way for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Bands will be playing on two separate stages throughout the festival. Some of the most delicious Memphis grub will be provided. There will be “more than one” barbecue vendor, along with various local food trucks. Local restaurants will be catering for those who spring for VIP tickets. Some of the proceeds will go toward charity. Winegardner expects anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 attendees.

Daily general or VIP admission and 2-day general, VIP, or Super VIP admission is available. Click here to purchase tickets.

Check out Cage the Elephant’s track “Trouble” here:

Also, check out Jason Isbell’s awesome live performance of “Danko/Manuel” here: