× Expand Photo courtesy of My 2nd Act/Facebook

Female cancer survivors are encouraged to come forward and share their stories of life after the diagnosis. My 2nd Act: Survivor Stories from the Stage, a stage show set to empower cancer survivors, will be touring nationally.

Produced by the Women Survivors Alliance (WSA) of Nashville, the production will make stops at various cities around the country to give cancer survivors a platform to tell their stories. The show is aiming to create a “raw and honest exposé that not only empowers those on stage but also inspires those witnessing.”

The idea for the show was thought up by WSA founder Karen Shayne and will be produced by six-time Emmy winner Marcia Mule. Memphis-based breast cancer survivor and dentist Dr. Tonya Lyons has also been named as a special producer. The show will premiere on New Focus Network, a new Smart TV platform that launched in January.

Auditions will be held at the Rock Church on Saturday, March 4th, while the show itself will film on April 22nd. For more information, visit survivors2ndact.org or contact Dr. Tonya at via phone (901-334-1390) or email at liveshatterproof@gmail.com.