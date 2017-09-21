Music in Memphis

× Expand Photo by Flickr user CErixsson | CErixsson.com

Through the week, there’s a myriad of musical artists playing in Memphis. Some local, some national. Because Memphis is musically inclined, there are too many to mention, so here’s a highlight of events for each day of the week. For a full list of events, pick up this week’s Memphis Flyer.

Today (Thursday, Sept. 21st)

Southern Avenue - If you’re a fan of blues and soul and if you appreciate free concerts, hit up the Levitt Shell tonight to catch Southern Avenue. The show starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

At Lafayette's Music Room tonight, check out acoustic brother-sister act Vanessa & Scott Sudbury. They play a combination of original content and well-loved but not-overdone cover songs. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 22nd)

The Avett Brothers - Take advantage of the good weather while listening to national folk-rock band The Avett Brothers at Mud Island Amphitheatre tomorrow. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

Subteens w/ Mouserocket - If you’ve never visited Railgarten before, mark this event in your calendar. If you like punk, garage bands, or ’90s-style girl bands, you will probably get a kick out of this show. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24th

Jeffrey & the Pacemakers - Getting its name from Gerry & the Pacemakers, Jeffrey & the Pacemakers specializes in British Invasion music of the ’60s. The band members have personal experience playing with notable artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and The Gentrys. So make sure to come on out to Lafayette’s Sunday at 4 p.m. and watch these professionals at work.

Monday, Sept. 25th

Devil Train - If you appreciate folky bluegrass music, make sure to check out local band Devil Train at Bar DKDC. Not sure who they are? If you have ever visited The Buccaneer, you have heard their music. Trust.

Tuesday, Sept. 26th

Ghost Foot - This two-person band hailing from Louisiana will rock your socks off at P&H. Trust me when I say that you don’t want to miss out on this one.

Wednesday, Sept. 27th

ZZ Ward - I’ve seen ZZ Ward at Bonnaroo before, and she was phenomenal. Her style is a mix of hip-hop and blues and her soulful voice soothes the soul. Come out to New Daisy Theatre to see what all the hype is about.

Updates

Over a month ago, we shared info about Mempho Fest. We thought the line-up then was awesome, but they have added more bands to the schedule. A handful of local artists have been added, including Dead Soldiers, Marcella & Her Lovers, School of Rock, and many others. Additionally, several all-stars will be performing late-night Saturday. Some of these include Leslie Mendelson, DJ Logic, and Papa Mali. Visit Mempho Fest's official website to view the up-to-date lineup.