Memphis USL Team Hires Sporting Director

The as-of-yet-unnamed Memphis United Soccer League (USL) team took another step toward its official inception with the hire of a new sporting director. Andrew Bell, who has almost 20 years of experience in the USL, will be in charge of all player and technical staff-related decisions, as well as building the front office in time for Memphis’ debut in the 2019 season.

Bell comes to the Mid-South with an impressive resume. His career in America comprises several positions at the Charleston Battery team in South Carolina. He began his career there in 1999 as a play-by-play commentator. Bell worked his way up through the organization with time spent as director of marketing and director of sales before becoming president in 2008. Some of the results he oversaw bode well for Memphis, with the Battery twice reigning as USL champions in 2010 and 2012. In addition, the team also made a run to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2008. They were the last non-Major League Soccer team to reach the final (USL is the second division of professional American soccer).

Another of Bell’s notable contributions to Charleston was his ability to bring in big-name teams for preseason tournaments and prestige exhibition matches. He was instrumental in initiating the Carolina Challenge Cup, which saw games annually against major league opposition. In addition, Bell, a native of Wokingham, Berkshire, England, also convinced several teams from the U.K. to come to Charleston for profile-raising summer matches, including West Bromwich Albion, Bolton Wanderers, Rangers F.C., and others.

“Memphis is a remarkable city, and the opportunity to help build what I'm certain will be an amazing soccer club was too big to pass up,” Bell said in a press release. “I'm excited to start working on the project, and I can't wait to meet the fans. The commitment of our ownership group is going to allow us not just to be part of the amazing growth of professional soccer in the United States but also to create something really special here in Memphis.”

In addition to the hiring of Bell, Memphis Redbirds and USL president Craig Unger has enlisted U.S. soccer superstar Tim Howard to act as an advisor. Memphis will join the 2019 season along with Birmingham, Austin, and El Paso.