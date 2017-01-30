Memphis Magazine Fiction Contest Deadline Extended

Photo by Flickr user Ian Livesey
Fiction contest
The Memphis magazine Fiction Contest deadline has been extended to February 15.
Finish up your masterpiece now and submit it for a chance to earn a $1,000 grand prize and publication in a future issue of Memphis.
To enter, please follow these guidelines and take note, there are a few changes from previous years.
- Authors must live within 150 miles of Memphis.
- Entries must be postmarked by February 15, 2017.
- You may submit more than one story, but each entry must be accompanied by a $20 entry fee (please note that the fee has been raised since last year). Make check or money order payable to Memphis magazine.
- Each story should be typed, double-spaced, with unstapled, numbered pages, and be between 2,500 and 3,500 words.
- Stories are not required to have a Memphis or Southern theme.
- With each story should be a cover letter that gives your name, address, phone number, and the title of your story. Please do NOT put your name anywhere on the manuscript itself.
- Manuscripts may be previously published as long as publication was not in a national magazine with circulation over 20,000, or in a regional publication within Shelby County.
- Manuscripts should be sent to FICTION CONTEST, c/o Memphis magazine, P.O. Box 1738, Memphis, TN 38101. We cannot accept faxes or emails. Authors wishing their manuscripts returned must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with each entry.
If you have further questions, email contest coordinator Richard Alley (richard@memphismagazine.com).
Memphis magazine Short Fiction Contest
- Entry fee: $20
- Length: 2,500-3,500 words
- Deadline: February 15, 2017
The Memphis magazine Short Fiction Contest is graciously sponsored by Burke’s Book Store. We thank them for their support.