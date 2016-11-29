The year was 1916, the setting a Court Square attorney’s office, where five of the city’s first car dealers met and signed the charter that created what is now the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association.

Memphis is designed for cars, from the Parkways to the Loop to the tendril of 385 that pierces the suburbs, and a new book from the publishers of the Ask Vance series covers the past century of autos in Memphis. Celebrated, too, is 100 years of the Association as a catalyst for car ownership and travel throughout the city and region.

Memphis in Motion: How the Automobile Changed Our City, a comprehensive look at Memphis’ car history and packed with great photos of the city through the years, will make a great holiday gift for anyone.

The book’s author, the effervescent Michael Finger, will be on hand to sign copies of Memphis in Motion on Tuesday, Dec. 6th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Booksellers of Laurelwood.

Michael Finger signs Memphis in Motion

Tuesday, December 6th

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Booksellers at Laurelwood

387 S. Perkins Ext.