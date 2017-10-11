Memphis Flyer Seeks 20 Under 30 Nominations

× Expand 20<30 Class of 2017

Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, is seeking reader nominations for potential candidates for its 20<30 Class of 2018. Candidates must be no older than 30 on January 1, 2018. The Flyer is looking to find representatives of the city's best and brightest young people. Send a brief bio/summary of activities and a photo to editor Bruce VanWyngarden at brucev@memphisflyer.com. Use "20<30 Nomination" in your subject header. Deadline for nominations is December 1, 2017. The issue date for next year's 20<30 will be January 25, 2018.