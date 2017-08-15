Memphis Craigslist Shopping Guide (Part Five)

Editor's note: It has been a few months since we've presented an edition of our super useful, highly anticipated Memphis Craigslist Shopping Guide. As you can imagine, we're busy bees over here at Memphis magazine, but our illustrious intern took one for the team to bring you the following round-up of crazy, kooky, and otherwise immensely intriguing items from our regional Craigslist offerings. Enjoy!

Now that the summer season is over and school is back in session, you’re bound to be looking for things to keep you occupied. We’ve saved you the trouble by compiling a list of five quirky (useless?) Craigslist finds that are sure to keep you entertained, whether you’re seriously considering a UFO or it’s merely for entertainment purposes.

Used motor oil (Bartlett)

If you need used motor oil, you’ve come to the right place! I’m not sure if the seller actually funneled his used motor oil into these bottles or if he is giving away remnants of leftover, bottom-of-the-container oil. Either way, it’s free, so no oil off your back, right? Just pour it into your car and see what happens! Or, if you don’t want to risk your car breaking down, maybe you could pour the oil down the drain. Wait, don’t do that either! I’d say your best bet is just to recycle it.

Free Dirt (East Memphis)

Also available at no cost to you on Craigslist is a mound of dirt. With it, you can bake mud pies, build soil castles, or dig for worms. Sure, there might be more practical uses for it, but where’s the fun in that?

Fabric Backdrop - $35 (Little Rock)

This seller got pretty dang resourceful for her child’s birthday party. In lieu of wrapping her child’s gifts in oodles of pretty bows and ribbons, she simply gathered all of the ribbon she had and tied it to a string. She hung it up on a wall, and voila! An easy backdrop, just like that. And it can be yours, too, for only $35 (and a trek to Arkansas — worth it!).

55 Gallon Barrel Dog House - $40 (Memphis)

I’m not sure who is more resourceful: the previous backdrop creator or the inventor of these doghouses. Made of pure blue plastic barrel, this doghouse would make the perfect home for your husband — er, dog. I meant dog.

Own your own UFO (Flying Saucer) - $3,500 (Collierville)

Probably (definitely) the coolest item on this list, this UFO is a once-in-a-light-year deal. This baby may not be able to fly, but you can haul it on your trailer and drive around the neighborhood as your neighbors watch with awe. Should you prefer to keep it parked, it will bring your space to outer space. This flying saucer comes complete with flashing lights and wiring — and tubing for fogger smoke! — and it has ONLY two light years on the odometer! It will be good for many, many more. All the seller requires is that you come in peace, with 3,500 star-bucks in your pocket and an “interstellar endorsement” on your driver’s license.