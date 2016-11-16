Memphis City FC Kicks Off Preparation for New Season

× Expand Photo by flickr user camknows

After a successful first season in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), Memphis City FC is ready to kick its game to the next level. After the green light to participate at the end of 2015, Memphis played a respectable 2016 season in the South Region Southeast Conference and competed against the Birmingham Hammers, Knoxville Force, Chattanooga FC, and New Orleans Jesters. The team finished the conference with five wins, three losses, and two ties.

The results were good enough for a spot in the conference playoffs, where Memphis swept aside New Orleans in the semifinals before narrowly losing out in the finals, 1-2, to Chattanooga. Slights improvements to their points per game average this upcoming season should help steer them toward participation in the national Lamar Hunt US Open tournament. For now, however, the team will focus on fortifying its roster under head coach Chris Harrington.

For those looking to play competitively, Memphis City FC is a great platform for athletic growth. In addition to being a participant in the professional American soccer system, Memphis’ organization strives to give its players a platform for the future. After midfielder Blake Lashlee’s first season with the club, he received four scholarship offers from Belhaven, Bethel, Christian Brothers University, and Mississippi College. Meanwhile, captain Josh Fines received a scholarship to Tusculum, a Division II school with a top 25 program. In addition to offering competitive play at a high level, the organization looks out for its own.

Tryout information:

When: November 19th, 9:30 check-in. Tryouts run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Christian Brothers High School, 5900 Walnut Grove Road

For more detailed information on how to register and what to bring, visit the official tryout page at memphiscityfc.com/tryouts.