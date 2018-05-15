Memphis City FC Kicks Off New Season

× Expand Photo by flickr user camknows

While news is still thin on the ground for Memphis’ unnamed USL team, Memphis City FC has been gearing up over the past month by bringing in coaches and finalizing its roster. Having recently been acquired by the city’s new United Soccer League (USL) team, Memphis City FC joins the Premier Development League (PDL).

The first major hire was Mark Franklin as head coach. Franklin has plenty of local soccer experience, playing for Christian Brothers University from 2000-03 before working as an assistant coach at both CBU and the University of Memphis. Diego Vieira joins Franklin as assistant coach. Vieira played at CBU for two season before transferring to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He remained there as a coach after graduating and also played for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds PDL team.

Finally, the roster was finalized, with many familiar faces once again making the cut. In addition, most of the players come from colleges and universities in the mid-south area, giving Memphis City FC a local feel. See the images below for schedule and roster information.

Memphis City FC opened its season last Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Mississippi Brilla.