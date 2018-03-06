×
Memphis Black Restaurant Week 2018 kicked off yesterday and runs through Sunday, March 11th. Founded by Cynthia Daniels with a mission to showcase black-owned restaurants and encourage the community to support them, the event is in its third year.
Restaurants will be offering $15 two-course lunch specials and three-course dinners for $25. Visit blackrestaurantweek.com for menu details.
This year's participants include:
- A&R BBQ – 1802 Elvis Presley Blvd. & 3721 Hickory Hill Rd.
- Chef Tam's Underground Café – 2299 Young Ave.
- G. Alston – 8556 Macon Rd.
- HM Dessert Lounge – 1586 Madison Ave.
- Laura's Kitchen – 2965 North Germantown Pkwy.
- Lenny's Subs – 12 Cooper St. & 2893 Poplar Ave.
- The Office @Uptown – 594 North 2nd St.
- Scoops Parlor – 106 GE Patterson
- Slice of Soul Pizza Lounge – 1299 Madison Ave.
- Two Vegan Sistas – 6343 Summer Ave.
- The Waffle Iron of Collierville – 144 US Highway 72