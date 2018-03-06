Memphis Black Restaurant Week 2018 kicked off yesterday and runs through Sunday, March 11th. Founded by Cynthia Daniels with a mission to showcase black-owned restaurants and encourage the community to support them, the event is in its third year.

Restaurants will be offering $15 two-course lunch specials and three-course dinners for $25. Visit blackrestaurantweek.com for menu details.

This year's participants include: