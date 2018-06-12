Mempho Music Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

Last year, Mempho kicked off its first ever musical festival at Shelby Farms Park. Headliners Cage the Elephant, Jason Isbell, and Anderson .Paak led the show, accompanied by local acts like Southern Avenue. After a good reception to its inaugural event, Mempho yesterday announced its 2018 lineup.

Some recognizable names are heading up the festival this year; Beck has remained a consistent presence in the music industry for close to three decades and released his newest album, “Colors,” last year. Genre-defying Post Malone has had a wildly successful 2018, with his new album “Beerbongs and Bentleys” breaking first-day Spotify streaming records. Phoenix, Nas, and Janelle Monae round out some of the top acts, while The Bar-Kays, Lucero, and Juicy J provide the local flavor.

This year’s festival includes three stages for music, artisan and food craft bazaars, a craft beer tent, firedome, a ferris wheel, and other new amenities. Single-day and two-day passes are available, while attendees also have the option to camp at the park overnight.

One potential sticking point, however, is the new ticket prices. This year’s two-day pass runs for $139, but factoring in extra fees, tax, and shipping, the cost creeps close to $200. And that’s just early bird-pricing. For those who have attended Memphis in May the past few years, it probably won’t be worth it to see many of the same acts for almost double the price. However, for concert-goers who don’t want to feel like a juiced orange and avoid the scrums of musicfest, the calmer surroundings of Shelby Farm and a solid lineup will make Mempho a worthwhile experience.

Mempho Music Festival is on October 6th & 7th at Shelby Farms Park

The full lineup and ticket pricing can be found here