Sample This

Forget the piano, the keyboard, or even the keytar. The only black-and-white-keyed implement you’ll need to worry about is the star of Crosstown Arts’ upcoming exhibit later this month. Mellotron Variations is a three-part series of compositions by both local and national musicians based around the Mellotron, an electromechanical tape replay keyboard that initially found popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, acting as a precursor to the sampling used in hip-hop, rap, and other modern music. The device fell out of fashion in the 80s as digital synthesizers and samplers became more common, but has enjoyed a slow return to prominence since then. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mellotron continues its resurgence alongside film, dance, and other performances at Crosstown.

Part 1

Kicking off on April 18th, Mellotron Variations opens with a New Ballet Ensemble dance performance alongside local keyboardist Audie Smith on the Mellotron. Afterwards, Memphis Symphony Orchestra horn player Robert Patterson will debut new compositions with Orchestra members centered around the Mellotron. Closing out the evening is a documentary by Smith.

Part 2

The headline event on Saturday, April 21st, features Pat Sansone, a member of the rock group Wilco, joining forces with John Medeski from Medeski, Martin, & Wood. Memphis musicians Robby Grant and Jonathan Kirkscey round out the ensemble for original Mellotron works.

Part 3

A reprise brunch sees Sansone and Medeski return for an encore performance. In addition, audience members can participate in a Q&A with performers and be part of an open discussion about the event.

Mellotron Variations comes on the back of a Crosstown Arts event held by Kirkscey and Grant back in 2016, which saw the duo perform and record their Duets for Mellotron album. That platform, plus the NEA grant, allowed the event to expand, bringing in other artists and performers to supplement the original idea. Best of all, the event is free and open to the public. For more information on the participating artists and event times, visit the Crosstown Arts website.