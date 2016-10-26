Melissa Etheridge at Minglewood

Simply put, Melissa Etheridge kicks ass. You may know the rocker best for her hits “I’m the Only One” or “Come to My Window” (both from her 1993 album, Yes I Am). She’s been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and won two. She’s also been an outspoken advocate for gay rights and is a breast-cancer survivor (originally diagnosed in 2004). In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando earlier this year, Etheridge wrote a song, “Pulse,” sales for which are benefiting Equality Florida.

This Friday night, Etheridge takes the stage at Minglewood Hall to support her latest album, Memphis Rock and Soul, which pays tribute to the glory years of Stax. Upon its October 7th release, the album landed on both the blues (#1) and rock (#9) charts. Among the tracks on the album: “Memphis Train,” “Who’s Making Love,” “Born Under a Bad Sign,” and “I’ve Got Dreams to Remember.” You can check out a video of Etheridge performing Sam and Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” here:

×

VIP tickets are $130 and regular tickets range from $49 to $55. Tickets can be purchased at melissaetheridge.com/tour.