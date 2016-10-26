Melissa Etheridge at Minglewood

Artist takes the stage to support her latest album, Memphis Rock and Soul, which pays tribute to the glory years of Stax.

Simply put, Melissa Etheridge kicks ass. You may know the rocker best for her hits “I’m the Only One” or “Come to My Window” (both from her 1993 album, Yes I Am). She’s been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and won two. She’s also been an outspoken advocate for gay rights and is a breast-cancer survivor (originally diagnosed in 2004). In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Orlando earlier this year, Etheridge wrote a song, “Pulse,” sales for which are benefiting Equality Florida.

This Friday night, Etheridge takes the stage at Minglewood Hall to support her latest album, Memphis Rock and Soul, which pays tribute to the glory years of Stax. Upon its October 7th release, the album landed on both the blues (#1) and rock (#9) charts. Among the tracks on the album: “Memphis Train,” “Who’s Making Love,” “Born Under a Bad Sign,” and “I’ve Got Dreams to Remember.” You can check out a video of Etheridge performing Sam and Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” here:

VIP tickets are $130 and regular tickets range from $49 to $55. Tickets can be purchased at melissaetheridge.com/tour.

Frank Murtaugh

Frank Murtaugh has been with Memphis magazine since 1992 and managing editor since 1995. Frank also covers sports for The Memphis Flyer, for whom he writes a weekly web column (“From My Seat”) and covers University of Memphis sports.

