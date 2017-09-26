No month is more associated with a health-related cause than October. The battle to beat breast cancer welcomes new members of a worldwide army — many of them in the crosshairs of the disease — every year, and cancer doesn’t care about dates on the calendar. But in October, we get pink. Whether it’s NFL players and coaches, runners and walkers in a local 5K (see the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure), or a fashion choice all your own, pink looks best when it reminds us of the women (and men) beating this insidious disease every day.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), a national organization that serves more than half a million people each year, is bringing nearly 400 women and men affected by breast cancer to Memphis for its annual conference October 6-8. “Sharing Wisdom, Sharing Strength” will be held in partnership with the Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium and the Common Table Health Alliance. It will serve as LBBC’s introduction to the Memphis community.

The conference will take place at downtown’s Peabody hotel. Among highlights of the weekend:

Friday (October 6), 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Shimmer & Shine: A fashion and beauty event with tips for people affected by breast cancer.

Saturday (October 7), 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Conference sessions, featuring the latest research and treatment options, breast reconstruction, financial issues, faith and spirituality, nutrition, and caregiving.

Sunday (October 8), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Reach & Raise Yoga: An inspiring outdoors, all-levels yoga experience.

For more information, visit: lbbc.org/conferences/2017-living-beyond-breast-cancer-conference/sessions