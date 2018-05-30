Levitt Shell Kicks Off Summer Series

× Expand Photo courtesy Levitt Shell

It’s that time of year again: The flowers are blooming, the bees are buzzing, and Levitt Shell’s free summer concert series returns.

The Shell kicks off the series with Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers this Thursday, May 31, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

As a solo artist, saxophonist, and vocalist, Mindi Abair has received a multitude of accolades, including two Grammy nominations, ten #1 radio hits, six Top 5 solo records, and two #1 spots on the Billboard album charts. Abair has worked with many notable artists that include Aerosmith and Mandy Moore.

In 2015, after collaborating with Randy Jacobs (founder of The Boneshakers) on her Wild Heart tour, Abair and Jacobs decided to form Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers. Together, the band has released a live album, Live in Seattle, and a studio album, The EastWest Sessions, which debuted at #3 on Billboard magazine's Blues Album Sales Chart and features a track with iconic blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Levitt Shell’s free concert series showcases artists (including JD McPherson, Stax Academy, and The Stone Foxes) every Thursday through Sunday from May 31 until July 15. The full lineup of Levitt Shell's summer series is available here.

Other artists playing at the Levitt Shell this weekend are Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear, Banditos, and Dustbowl Revival.

At this Thursday’s show, attendees can purchase fare from MEMPops, Slider Inn, and Stick ‘Em. Food trucks vary for each concert.

Levitt Shell merchandise will be available for purchase.

Click here for more information about Levitt Shell.