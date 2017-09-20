Japan Comes to Memphis

× Expand Photo by Flickr user H. Michael Miley Memphis Botanic Garden

“A frog in a well does not know the great sea.” This profound statement originates from Japan. But what does it mean exactly?

In our case, the frog represents a Memphian; the well, our home city; and the great sea, Japan. Considering that Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun, is literally on the other side of the world, few of us have had the opportunity to experience its cultural charms first-hand.

We certainly try. We may attempt to immerse ourselves in this and other attractive cultures by reading, observing indigenous arts, or listening to music. And we continue to probe for new ways of gaining the experience we’re after.

This weekend, a little bit of that great sea from the other side of the world joins our well, channeling through Memphis Japan Festival at Memphis Botanic Garden this Sunday, September 24th, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Memphis Japan Festival will highlight various facets of Japanese culture with a magnitude of performances and activities that are sure to entertain and educate even the most knowledgeable among us.

Take a shot at the martial arts (Aikido, anyone?) or Kyudo; or maybe you’d prefer sitting down to watch puppet shows, circus and trapeze acts, the Daikin Taiko Drum Team, or the University of Memphis Japanese Dance Circle. View the performance schedule here.

There will be an amplitude of activities to partake in, as well. The Culture Camp will educate children through storytelling, garden tours, lessons, demonstrations, puppetry, and cosplay opportunities. Children of all ages can also wrestle their friends in Sumo Suit Wrestling or take advantage of multiple lures set out and catch Pikachu and others on Pokemon Go. Other activities include origami, face painting, photo booths, and so much more. Click here to view all activities at the festival.

Several exhibitors and vendors will be present. Take home anime from Animeggroll, a kimono from Sakiko no Kimonoya, or a Bonsai tree from Memphis Bonsai Society. While most of the festival revolves around Japanese culture, attendees can also benefit from a little Memphis culture while they feast on Central BBQ, MEMPopS, or Memphis Mojo Cafe. Check out the full list of vendors here.

Admission is free to Memphis Botanic Garden Members, $5 for nonmember adults, $2.50 for children aged 3-12, and free for children under 3. For admission specials/info and directions, click here.

For additional festival info, check out their homepage here.