Just in time for county general and state/federal primary elections coming up in August, the Shelby County Election Commission has partnered with the I AM A VOTER Collaborative to host their I AM A VOTER Block Party youth voter registration drive at the National Civil Rights Museum this Saturday, May 12th.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shelby County and Municipal high school seniors and juniors will be able to register to vote, listen to speakers talk about the importance of voting, and enjoy live music provided by DJ Devin Steel. Students will receive free transportation by Durham School Services and lunch.

Students were asked to submit Instagram videos discussing the importance of young people voting for a chance to be voted as the “Voice of the Youth Vote.” The top three winners will be announced at the block party.

The I AM A VOTER Strategic Collaborative On Voter Education, Registration, Mobilization & Reform, founded by The Links Incorporated (River City Chapter), was established in 2011 as a means to encourage young adults in Shelby County to vote.

In 2015, Shelby County Schools partnered with IAAV Collaborative to pass a resolution to register its students. Since then, the group, which has grown to include more than 25 sponsoring organizations and hundreds of volunteers, has registered over 10,000 young voters in Shelby County.

Click here to volunteer for the event.

Click here to visit IAAV Collaborative's official website.