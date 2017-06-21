Hello, Furiends

•On Saturday, June 24th, from noon to 2 p.m., it’s Tiger Takeover at Memphis Animal Services (MAS).

From the press release:

Led by offensive line coach and run game coordinator Ryan Silverfield, select members of the University of Memphis football team will “take over” as adoption counselors at Memphis Animal Services. The Tiger Takeover will include $40 adoption fees for all available pets as the Tigers assist MAS staff with pet adoptions.

“Anything we can do to help homeless pets get adopted is a huge win for us,” said Silverfield. “We hope everyone thinking of adopting a dog or cat will come out on June 24 to have a Tiger Football player help them meet their perfect match.”

Katie Pemberton of MAS says that Silverfield approached them, saying that members of the team wanted to volunteer for a day. “We brainstormed internally, and with [Silverfield], and came up with the idea of the players 'taking over' as MAS adoption counselors,” Pemberton says. “What we always need more than anything is quite simply adoptions. So we thought this would be a fun, exciting way to not only promote adoptions for that particular day, but also just in general.”

•On Sundays, 4-8 p.m., through Labor Day weekend, the Cove will be the site of the Puppy Up and Chow Down pop-up restaurant.

The pop-up is unique in that it serves to bring awareness to canine cancer and the Puppy Up Foundation.

Each week, the pop-up will feature a dog touched by cancer. This week, that dog is Heidi, who is battling bone cancer.

The menu is designed by Kunal Jadhav, a home cook who combines the best of Indian cuisine and American cuisine.

The menu:

Mix & Match Sliders: All sliders served with chips, garlic cilantro aioli and tangy tamarind sauce

Pick Any Three

(1) Spiced Beef sliders: spiced beef patties

(2) Chicken sliders: marinated chicken cutlets with pepper jack cheese

(3) Veggie Patty sliders: black bean and chick pea sliders with Swiss cheese

Butter Chicken Pizza: Tandoori smoked chicken on a tomato cashew cream sauce with pickled onions and cilantro toppings

White Pizza: White Pizza with Roasted Garlic and Summer Veggies in Alfredo Sauce and Italian cheeses

*Lactose free options available

All proceeds from food sales goes to Puppy Up.

•Well, this may be a bit of a stretch, but … on Saturday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Wolfchase Galleria. Let’s repeat that, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Memphis!!!

Included in the fare is macarons in rainbow colors, a four pack of mini cakes, and Hello Kitty cookies. There will be T-shirts, mugs, and that famous Hello Kitty headband for sale as well.